Comparing of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Both China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 4 0.00 48.70M 0.00 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 151 2.78 841.69M 1.53 100.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Index Holdings Limited and salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Index Holdings Limited and salesforce.com inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 1,342,966,660.23% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 557,816,952.75% 7.7% 4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Index Holdings Limited and salesforce.com inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Index Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00

salesforce.com inc. on the other hand boasts of a $187.54 consensus target price and a 26.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares and 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance while salesforce.com inc. has 12.8% stronger performance.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats China Index Holdings Limited on 10 of the 12 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.