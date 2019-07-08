Comparing of China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) and Its Peers

As Real Estate Development company, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China HGS Real Estate Inc. has 0.04% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 86.6% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.61% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 2.70% 1.20% Industry Average 5.90% 18.31% 11.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. N/A 1 6.23 Industry Average 59.87M 1.01B 73.60

China HGS Real Estate Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio China HGS Real Estate Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.29 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of -26.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China HGS Real Estate Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China HGS Real Estate Inc. -7.84% -16.07% -6.93% -30.54% -34.27% -3.09% Industry Average 2.44% 3.95% 9.12% 14.80% 11.47% 25.66%

For the past year China HGS Real Estate Inc. had bearish trend while China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

China HGS Real Estate Inc. is 213.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.13. Competitively, China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.79% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors China HGS Real Estate Inc.