Comparing of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

We are contrasting China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.47 N/A -0.77 0.00 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates China Finance Online Co. Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Finance Online Co. Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Finance Online Co. Limited. Its rival DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Finance Online Co. Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Summary

DouYu International Holdings Limited beats China Finance Online Co. Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.