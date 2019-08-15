Comparing of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) and Its Peers

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand China Distance Education Holdings Limited has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have China Distance Education Holdings Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.70% 3.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting China Distance Education Holdings Limited and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited N/A 6 13.33 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

China Distance Education Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for China Distance Education Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Distance Education Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has -23.58% weaker performance while China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s rivals have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Risk and Volatility

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s peers are 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

China Distance Education Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.