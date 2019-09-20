Comparing of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.41 N/A 0.88 11.80 Cimpress N.V. 95 1.45 N/A 1.70 56.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cimpress N.V. Cimpress N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cimpress N.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.22 shows that China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cimpress N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Cimpress N.V. has an average target price of $128, with potential downside of -2.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has weaker performance than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cimpress N.V. beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.