Comparing of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

As General Building Materials companies, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 3.37M -12.99 0.00 Summit Materials Inc. 21 0.26 105.02M 0.32 57.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 413,547,674.56% -71% -57.9% Summit Materials Inc. 491,436,593.36% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Summit Materials Inc. has beta of 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Summit Materials Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Summit Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Summit Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Summit Materials Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 3.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Summit Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 34.89% respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 49%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Summit Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Summit Materials Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Summit Materials Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.