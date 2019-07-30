Comparing of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Since China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -13.08 0.00 Masco Corporation 38 1.42 N/A 2.29 16.50

Table 1 highlights China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Masco Corporation’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Masco Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Masco Corporation’s potential upside is 14.84% and its average target price is $46.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Masco Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. -7.69% -36.84% -40% -44.62% -37.21% -29.41% Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -29.41% weaker performance while Masco Corporation has 29.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Masco Corporation beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.