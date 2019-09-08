Comparing of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Since China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 35 0.31 N/A 0.04 953.42

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta means China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.79 consensus target price and a 22.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 0% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 49%. Competitively, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.