Comparing of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a -12.24% downside potential and a consensus price target of $88. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 171.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 53.1% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.