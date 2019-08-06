Comparing of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SIGA Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SIGA Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -5.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.