Comparing of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 83.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.