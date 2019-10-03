Comparing of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

We are contrasting China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 104 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,812,831.64% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,491,737,288.14% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 81.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 80.3%. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.