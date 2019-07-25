Comparing of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.12 N/A -4.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -7.22%. On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 221.35% and its consensus price target is $42. Based on the data delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 86.6% respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.