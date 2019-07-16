Comparing of China Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Both China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bat Group Inc. 1 4.18 N/A -0.49 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 49 2.14 N/A 4.09 12.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

China Bat Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CIT Group Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for China Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of CIT Group Inc. is $59.33, which is potential 16.63% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.65% of China Bat Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CIT Group Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26% CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35%

For the past year China Bat Group Inc. has -23.26% weaker performance while CIT Group Inc. has 32.35% stronger performance.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Bat Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.