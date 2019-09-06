Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 13.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.66 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, which is potential 155.34% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.