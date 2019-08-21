Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Genmab A/S (:)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Genmab A/S (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.36 N/A -1.37 0.00 Genmab A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 45.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.