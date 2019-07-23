Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.11 N/A -1.43 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chimerix Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.43 beta. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chimerix Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential downside of -3.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 8.1% respectively. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.