Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.28 N/A -1.37 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Chimerix Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.