Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.24 N/A -1.43 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chimerix Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The average target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 0.29%. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 99.90% and its average target price is $20.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.