Comparing of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Chimerix Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 73.27% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 76.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 86.3%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.