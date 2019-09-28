Comparing of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Its Peers

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chimera Investment Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment Corporation 949,130,879.35% 6.30% 0.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Chimera Investment Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment Corporation 185.65M 20 15.13 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Chimera Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

Chimera Investment Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Chimera Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chimera Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimera Investment Corporation 0.26% 2.28% 1.58% 1.74% 1.58% 8.19% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Chimera Investment Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Chimera Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Chimera Investment Corporation’s rivals beat Chimera Investment Corporation.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.