Comparing of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) are two firms in the Broadcasting – TV that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 8 4.77 N/A -0.40 0.00 News Corporation 13 0.82 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and News Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and News Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -6% News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and News Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 News Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

News Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15.3 consensus target price and a 8.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and News Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 98.4% respectively. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.59% of News Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 12.48% 22.75% -4.82% 19.76% -7.34% 23.4% News Corporation -3.02% -3.24% 6.39% 3.87% -11.97% 15.95%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors News Corporation beats Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.