Comparing of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.54 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 114.42% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 1.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.