Comparing of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3114.68 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11 is Chiasma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 118.69%. Competitively the average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 81.82% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 7.1% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.