Comparing of CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.23 N/A -45.02 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 12.31 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CHF Solutions Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.55 beta indicates that CHF Solutions Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 5.5 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CHF Solutions Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 57.5%. CHF Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. was more bearish than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.