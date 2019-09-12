Comparing of CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.25 N/A -35.77 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates CHF Solutions Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CHF Solutions Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. EDAP TMS S.A. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, EDAP TMS S.A. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance while EDAP TMS S.A. has 74.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EDAP TMS S.A. beats CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.