Comparing of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy Inc. 33 3.37 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Michaels Companies Inc. 10 0.23 N/A 2.02 3.41

Table 1 highlights Chewy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chewy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chewy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 1.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chewy Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

$33 is Chewy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.64%. Competitively the consensus price target of The Michaels Companies Inc. is $13.71, which is potential 76.68% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Chewy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.3% of Chewy Inc. shares and 0% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.2% of Chewy Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year Chewy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Summary

The Michaels Companies Inc. beats Chewy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.