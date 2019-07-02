Comparing of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Both Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.33 N/A 0.53 4.75 MV Oil Trust 8 5.04 N/A 1.42 5.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MV Oil Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.4 beta indicates that Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MV Oil Trust is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and MV Oil Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.73% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation with average price target of $3.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and MV Oil Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 10%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% MV Oil Trust 1.92% -0.47% 13.62% -4.92% -2.96% 21.57%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MV Oil Trust beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.