Comparing of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Its Rivals

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chesapeake Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 76,547,021,741.93% -206.50% 3.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Chesapeake Energy Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 1.19B 2 3.44 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$2.28 is the consensus price target of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with a potential upside of 71.43%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Chesapeake Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation has -13.81% weaker performance while Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s rivals beat Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.