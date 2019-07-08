Comparing of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

We are contrasting Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.31 N/A 0.53 4.75 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.40 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enservco Corporation has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enservco Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Enservco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enservco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $3.17, with potential upside of 71.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enservco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 37.5%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, Enservco Corporation has 15.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation was less bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Enservco Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.