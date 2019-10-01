Comparing of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Since Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 62 1.53 233.16M 0.99 65.74 Antero Midstream Corporation 7 0.21 346.76M 0.30 30.30

Table 1 demonstrates Cheniere Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Antero Midstream Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Antero Midstream Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 375,156,878.52% -40.5% 0.8% Antero Midstream Corporation 4,769,738,651.99% 5.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Antero Midstream Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cheniere Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cheniere Energy Inc. and Antero Midstream Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation’s potential upside is 64.86% and its consensus target price is $12.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. has 10.07% stronger performance while Antero Midstream Corporation has -18.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Antero Midstream Corporation.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.