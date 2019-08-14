Comparing of Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 47 2.43 N/A 4.47 9.77 Civista Bancshares Inc. 21 3.41 N/A 0.95 23.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chemung Financial Corporation and Civista Bancshares Inc. Civista Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chemung Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 54.3% of Civista Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Civista Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chemung Financial Corporation beats Civista Bancshares Inc.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.