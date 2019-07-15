Comparing of Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.88 N/A 3.97 12.45 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.66 N/A 3.38 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chemung Financial Corporation and Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemung Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chemung Financial Corporation and Cathay General Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cathay General Bancorp’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chemung Financial Corporation and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 36.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.5% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation 2.62% -1.18% 8.01% 14.79% 3.52% 19.51% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation was more bullish than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.