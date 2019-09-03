Comparing of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s upside potential is 245.35% at a $23 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 10.2% respectively. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.