Comparing of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.68 N/A -0.80 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 203.43% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 20.84% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 59.9% respectively. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.