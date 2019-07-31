Comparing of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Since ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.12 N/A -0.80 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 10.79 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChemoCentryx Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average target price of $22.25, and a 178.82% upside potential. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.47% and its average target price is $25.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than MacroGenics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.