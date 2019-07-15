Comparing of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChemoCentryx Inc. has 52.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ChemoCentryx Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.10% -19.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ChemoCentryx Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$22.25 is the average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc., with a potential upside of 169.37%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for ChemoCentryx Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think ChemoCentryx Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ChemoCentryx Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Volatility and Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s peers beat ChemoCentryx Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.