Comparing of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.69 N/A -0.80 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 70 292.13 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 165.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. About 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.