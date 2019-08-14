Comparing of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Both Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 U.S. Bancorp 52 3.95 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 highlights Chemical Financial Corporation and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. U.S. Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Chemical Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of U.S. Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, U.S. Bancorp’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and U.S. Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

Chemical Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 18.93% at a $50 average price target. On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp’s potential upside is 9.41% and its average price target is $57.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Chemical Financial Corporation looks more robust than U.S. Bancorp as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares and 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares. About 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors U.S. Bancorp beats Chemical Financial Corporation.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.