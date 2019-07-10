Comparing of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF)

Both Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 3.99 N/A 3.82 10.55 TCF Financial Corporation 21 2.45 N/A 1.77 11.42

In table 1 we can see Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemical Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Chemical Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. TCF Financial Corporation’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.90% for Chemical Financial Corporation with average target price of $54.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 82% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of TCF Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -5.89% -7.01% -11.02% -14.6% -28.22% 10.08% TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats TCF Financial Corporation.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.