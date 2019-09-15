Comparing of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 41 0.00 N/A 3.90 10.78 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.54 N/A 2.37 13.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Peoples Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemical Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Chemical Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.49 beta means Chemical Financial Corporation’s volatility is 49.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Chemical Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chemical Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $50, and a 18.93% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chemical Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.