Comparing of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

We are contrasting Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.19 N/A 1.17 12.85

Table 1 highlights Chemical Financial Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Foundation Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Foundation Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Foundation Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chemical Financial Corporation and First Foundation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chemical Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.93% and an $50 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of First Foundation Inc. is $18, which is potential 23.71% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that First Foundation Inc. seems more appealing than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chemical Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of First Foundation Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year Chemical Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats First Foundation Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.