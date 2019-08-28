Comparing of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 13.22 N/A -0.15 0.00 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chegg Inc. and Puxin Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chegg Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Puxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Chegg Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chegg Inc. and Puxin Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.53% and an $38.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chegg Inc. shares and 7.8% of Puxin Limited shares. Insiders held 4% of Chegg Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Chegg Inc. was more bullish than Puxin Limited.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Puxin Limited.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.