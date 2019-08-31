Comparing of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Since Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 AppFolio Inc. 91 14.80 N/A 0.55 176.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and AppFolio Inc. AppFolio Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cheetah Mobile Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AppFolio Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The average price target of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, with potential upside of 10.13%. On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -37.91% and its average price target is $61.33. The data provided earlier shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Comparatively, AppFolio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.