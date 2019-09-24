Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a -4.65% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.