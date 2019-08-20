Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|24.31
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.
Summary
Savara Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
