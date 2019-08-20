Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.31 N/A -1.10 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.