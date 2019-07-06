Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We will be comparing the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 33.54 N/A -1.28 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 40.33 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 167.38% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

