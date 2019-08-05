Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 22.43 N/A -1.10 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1058.53 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 116.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 23.8%. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.