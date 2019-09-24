Comparing of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Check-Cap Ltd. has 11.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Check-Cap Ltd. has 17.95% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0.00%
|-83.30%
|-70.30%
|Industry Average
|37.84%
|43.00%
|7.62%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|83.40M
|220.41M
|72.84
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|2.05
|2.79
The competitors have a potential upside of 86.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Check-Cap Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|1.45%
|-1.87%
|-18.6%
|-40.17%
|-35.19%
|-2.33%
|Industry Average
|7.27%
|14.02%
|18.58%
|38.35%
|54.06%
|47.86%
For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bearish trend while Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Check-Cap Ltd. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.
Dividends
Check-Cap Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors beat Check-Cap Ltd.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
