Comparing of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Check-Cap Ltd. has 11.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Check-Cap Ltd. has 17.95% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.30% -70.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

The competitors have a potential upside of 86.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Check-Cap Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bearish trend while Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Check-Cap Ltd. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Check-Cap Ltd.’s competitors beat Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.