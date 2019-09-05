Comparing of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.30 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Check-Cap Ltd. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Check-Cap Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 93.1% respectively. Check-Cap Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 17.95%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.