Comparing of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.05
|0.00
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|8
|0.30
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0.00%
|-83.3%
|-70.3%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Check-Cap Ltd. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Check-Cap Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 93.1% respectively. Check-Cap Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 17.95%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|1.45%
|-1.87%
|-18.6%
|-40.17%
|-35.19%
|-2.33%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|6.65%
|3.77%
|8.3%
|-36.47%
|-52.23%
|-33.16%
For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Summary
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Check-Cap Ltd.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
